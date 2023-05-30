Congratulations to the LeRoy High School softball program, not only for reaching the state tournament for the first time in school history but how the good-sport Panthers went about getting there.
Tuscola gets a big assist, too.
The Panthers were scheduled to play Heyworth in Tuscola for a sectional championship on Friday — the same night as Heyworth’s graduation. To allow Heyworth’s seniors their night in the spotlight, LeRoy and Tuscola agreed to move the game to Saturday.
“It wasn’t the most convenient thing to do, but it was the right thing to do,” Tuscola athletic director Ryan Hornaday said. “It was a no-brainer.”
Not all schools think that way. Just last spring, Champaign Central had to forfeit its girls’ soccer sectional semifinal due to a conflict with graduation.
LeRoy and Tuscola, however, went out of their way to help.
As Hornaday rescheduled volunteers and officials — and found his own replacement as he had boys’ track to coach in Charleston on Saturday — LeRoy coach Doug Hageman asked his players to chill for an extra day. The delay didn’t deter the Panthers, who beat Heyworth 2-1 on Saturday and then Ottawa Marquette 2-1 on Monday.
Good for them.
“We talked about it, and the last thing we wanted to do was punish Heyworth’s girls over a scheduling conflict,” LeRoy athletic director BJ Zeleznik said. “We did not want to put Heyworth in a bad situation.”
