Top of the Morning, May 9, 2021
In May and June, we’ll be spotlighting the Class of 2021. Today:
Each year, the Township Officials of Illinois award seven $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors based on scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities and community service. Our area delivered in a big way in 2021 with two of those winners, who will be honored Tuesday at the Champaign Township Town Hall on Kearns Drive.
David Diep
He’s president of Centennial’s Key Club, which won a McKinley Foundation Social Justice Award for its work with the Garden Hills Food Pantry in Champaign. A tennis player, musician and frequent volunteer, David’s also an academic difference-maker (National Honor Society, Mathematics Honor Society, Science National Honor Society). We’ll have more on David — who is headed to the University of Illinois — in next Sunday’s News-Gazette.
Anna Poetzel
Carrying on a family tradition — sister Laura received the scholarship last year — Anna did a bit of everything through her junior year at Judah Christian (musicals, drama club, choir, soccer, math team, worship team). Home-schooled as a senior, the accomplished dancer (and future instructor) took part in a service trip to Peru with Windsor Road Christian Church. Her college plans: Parkland and Illinois State with an eye on nurse midwifery.
“What stands out is how much great community service they have been a part of,” Champaign Township Trustee Ernie Hoffman said. “Two high, high achievers.”