Top of the Morning, Nov. 1, 2022
Described as “students who lead the charge” at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, twins Mason and Morgan Uden gave us a glimpse of their winning personality during Sunday’s “Faces of Winter” project at News-Gazette headquarters.
Given the chance to tape radio spots individually, the seniors asked our producer, Ed Bond, if they could work in tandem instead. At the end of their segment about an upcoming Illinois basketball game, Mason Uden ad-libbed to incorporate the WHMS jingle, singing “right here on Lite Rock 97.5 FM” before Morgan joined her brother to belt out “W-H-M-S!”
Their sweet-sounding teamwork is on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts and definitely worth a watch.
“They’re good kids who work hard,” PBL dean of students/athetlc director Brock Niebuhr said.
“It was their idea, and they sounded really good,” Bond said. “That was a lot of fun.”
A total of 248 students from 40 high schools took part in Faces of Winter, making the trip to Champaign in uniforms for portraits, Snapchat skits and radio spots now airing on WDWS 1400-AM/93.9-FM and WHMS 97.5-FM. The photo galleries will go live around Thanksgiving with pictures running in print through the end of the winter sports season.