Next up: Centennial senior Elena Reifsteck. Follow her on Instagram (@elenareifsteck) and Snapchat (@elena-reif).
The Centennial-Central rivalry does not extend to the stage. We’ll be reminded this week when students from the Champaign high schools perform at Aldridge Auditorium and Decker Theatre in Champaign.
“We are not rivals (that I know of),” Elena Reifsteck said. “The cast of Central will be coming to see us, and we are trying to go see their musical.”
Reifsteck will play the role of a French maid in “Clue,” which opens at 7 p.m. today at Centennial (shows continue Thursday, Friday and Saturday with tickets available at the door). Central’s “Matilda” opens Thursday.
Reifsteck is a natural on stage. A club gymnast, she started dancing at age 6 and made her musical debut as a fifth-grader.
Looking forward to college, the 17-year-old plans to make the most of her senior year.
What sets Centennial apart, she said, “is how competitive we are and how high our school spirit is.”