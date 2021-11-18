Top of the Morning, Nov. 18, 2021
With six children — ages 7 to 17 — looking forward to Thanksgiving dinner, Evelyn Pace realized the gift she received on Wednesday at Urbana Middle School — a frozen turkey – was in trouble.
“It won’t last long,” she said. “My kids like to eat.”
Pace was one of 300 recipients of Urbana School District’s goodwill gesture on a wet, cold afternoon, volunteers handing out turkeys and Meijer gift cards. It’s the second year of the initiative made possible through the district’s partnership Stone Creek Church and the University of Illinois Office of Volunteer Programs.
The incentive, Urbana schools Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said, is “just knowing that some of our families wouldn’t get to enjoy a full Thanksgiving dinner without this.”
Ivory-Tatum was joined by staff and students during a festive two-hour stretch that served as a lead-in to Stone Creek’s Big Give on Saturday (more on that in the coming days).
“So many families are going to benefit from their generosity,” Ivory-Tatum said. “It’s a good feeling knowing that we’re making a difference in our community.”