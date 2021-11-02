Top of the Morning, Nov. 2, 2021
On Tuesdays, we’ll introduce the innovative kids who make up Year 6 of High School Confidential (Fridays in The News-Gazette). Next up: Fisher’s Krista Martin (Twitter: @kristamartin23; Instagram: @krista.martin23; and Snapchat: @kristamartin23).
It’s easy to cheer for the kid who leads the cheers at Fisher High School.
Martin was all of 10 days old when she underwent successful heart surgery at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria.
Today, she’s the senior coordinator of the area’s best student cheering section, the Carrot Crew (right).
“It’s fun getting everyone rowdy for the games, getting everyone hyped up,” the 17-year-old future Parkland College student said. “The best is when I turn around and see smiles on everybody’s face after we make a good play.”
The Carrot Crew is busy prepping for the high school basketball season. Martin, who lives outside Fisher, enjoys her small-town setting.
“I love how everybody knows everybody,” she said. “Everywhere you go, you see someone you know.”