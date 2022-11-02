Top of the Morning, Nov. 2, 2022
Next up: St. Thomas More senior Jose Andino Guerra.
The affable 17-year-old is as comfortable playing violin as he is soccer.
“When I was in first grade, one of my best friends started playing the violin, so I joined him and have loved it ever since,” the senior said.
Is a gig at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts on the horizon?
“If I get the chance to, that would be great,” he said. “But in my future, violin will just be a hobby for me.”
Arriving in C-U eight years ago — his parents work at the University of Illinois — Jose continues to make an impact at St. Thomas More. He plays soccer and basketball, is a member of National Honor Society and an officer of Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica. His favorite role, however, might be reading the morning announcements, using the school’s intercom to get the word out about everything from the lunch menu to sports results to student and staff birthdays.
It could lead to something much bigger.
“If I were to be on ESPN in a few years, that would definitely be a dream come true,” he said.