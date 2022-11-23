Top of the Morning, Nov. 23, 2022
On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the talented students who make up Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College. Next up: Urbana senior Jennifer Arriaga Lopez. Follow her on Instagram (@Jenny._lopez._) and Snapchat (@Jennyy_lopez25).
Jennifer and her classmates have spent the days leading to Thanksgiving learning from home, just like they did during early stages of the pandemic.
This time, threats to the school are to blame.
“A lot of students, including myself, are happy that we have transitioned to e-learning the day after a hard lockdown, because it makes us feel more secure and heard by the administrators,” Jennifer said. “Several students did not feel safe in school for the last two weeks. Students felt uncertain about going. It was repeatedly said that they wished we had remote e-learning days instead of lockdowns almost every day we were in school.”
Jennifer is a member of student senate, which for decades before COVID-19 hosted a communitywide Thanksgiving celebration. This year, it once again will be a grab-and-go event.
A class officer and member of National Honor Society and Latino Club, Jennifer is looking forward to graduating “so I can make my family and myself proud.”
She’ll spend the holiday with a “seventh-grade brother who loves video games, a playful and energetic dog and a caring mother,” she said.
She wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I am most thankful for my family, friends and for all of the amazing opportunities I have.”