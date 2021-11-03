Top of the Morning, Nov. 3, 2021
Short of custodians due to staffing issues, Centennial High School looked cleaner than ever when students and staff arrived Monday morning.
That’s because about three dozen members of the school’s Interact Club, National Honor Society and Key Club volunteered over the weekend to mop floors, empty trash, clean windows and sanitize classrooms.
“They came because they care about their school,” Interact Club faculty sponsor and Centennial teacher Alyssa Anderson said.
The goodwill gesture was organized entirely by the students, who were treated to doughnuts for three hours of work. Anderson said students have offered to clean up one Saturday every month until the staff of custodians — “who are working their butts off but always playing catchup,” she said — returns to full strength.
“No one complained the whole time,” Anderson said. “It was awesome to see them working together and caring for their school and investing in their community.
“I was so proud, and I know a lot of teachers and staff were very happy. It was so nice to walk into a clean school.”