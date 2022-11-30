Top of the Morning, Nov. 30, 2022
On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the determined students who make up Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College. Next up: St. Joseph-Ogden senior Alyssa Acton. Follow her on Twitter (@AlyssaActon1), Instagram (@alyssa.acton22) and Snapchat (@aacton47).
As part of an athletic family, Alyssa has participated in all sorts of sports – volleyball, basketball, track and softball, which she’ll play at Danville Area Community College.
But baseball is responsible for one of her favorite memories. Alyssa was 12 when she accompanied older brother Joey and his 15-and-under Champaign Dream team to a tournament in Chicago. She takes it from there:
“When we arrived, we realized his team only had eight players. Coach (John) Staab asked me to fill in. It was a bit nerve wracking playing with and against a bunch of high school boys. I grew up around my brother’s teammates who were like family to me. They helped ease my nerves by cheering me on and being positive.
“I didn’t have my glove, bat or any apparel to wear. A team mom had an extra pair of pants and a glove for a lefty! I warmed up with the team and played right field while my brother pitched.
“We were down a run when I came to the plate with two runners on base. I admit I was scared. I fouled off at least four pitches and finally just swung the bat and ended up hitting the ball over the right fielder's head scoring two runs to get the game-winning hit!
“I don’t think the other team was expecting that to happen. It was exciting! I know I made my brother proud. It is my family's favorite sports story. Coach Stabb let me keep the lineup card.”
Alyssa is a leader at SJ-O on the field and off: four-year student council member, sophomore class president, National Honor Society and, as a senior, part of an Advisory Mentoring Program that provides guidance for underclassmen.
Her interest in sports started early.
“My grandparents and parents love sports. Playing games and watching sports has always been a part of our family events,” she said. “Sometimes it gets pretty competitive.”
Her mother, Nora, is athletic director at Villa Grove High.
“I have played against the Blue Devils many times in all different sports over the years,” she said. “Playing against my mom's school is always super fun because I know a lot of people on the team. Best part is seeing my mom in the middle of both fan sections.”