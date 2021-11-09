Top of the Morning, Nov. 9, 2021
On Tuesdays, we’ll introduce the kids who make up Year 6 of High School Confidential (Fridays in The News-Gazette).
Next up: Arcola senior Ariana Carmona (Twitter: @arianalcarmona; Instagram: @__aariana__; and Snapchat: @arianacarmona22).
***
It’s a big week for Carmona and her classmates.
On Thursday, Arcola students of all ages will line up outside school for a Veterans Day parade that will include police, cheerleaders, band and even tractors driven by Future Farmers of America members. The all-school assembly that usually accompanies the celebration is on hold due to the pandemic, but the Purple Riders adjusted on the fly to make it happen.
On Saturday, the Purple Riders will host Moweaqua Central A&M in a quarterfinal football game at Thomas-Bradford Field.
“Arcola is football-centric, so the whole town is excited — planning tailgates and ordering playoff sweatshirts,” said Carmona, a four-year participant on student council and a three-year cheerleader who has been especially busy this fall.
Carmona and friends also have hosted a blood drive and encouraged fans to donate canned goods for free admission to sporting events.
“Arcola is really a good place to be in,” she said.