Top of the Morning, Nov. 9, 2022
On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the talented students who make up Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College (Thursdays in The News-Gazette and at news- gazette.com). Next up: Unity senior Jolie Meyer. Follow her on Twitter (@jkm092904), Instagram (@joliekate929) and Snapchat (@jolie.meyer04).
It’s the best week of the school year for Jolie Meyer and the other kids involved in Unity’s student council: the culmination of the annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.
On Thursday, students will collect the many money jars that have been placed in district classrooms and communities (Tolono, Philo, Sidney, Sadorus, Pesotum). On Friday, the Rockets will sort and box groceries bought with proceeds from those jars and the many creative fundraisers hosted by student council. Over the weekend, they’ll deliver goods to families in need.
“As a deliverer, I get to see how much the food boxes mean to the people that receive them,” Jolie said. “It’s truly one of my favorite events to do.”
Meyer, heavy into school spirit, is also a member of National Honor Society and Pep Club. She’s on the math team, too, because, well, “Mom always makes me sign up.” Jennifer Meyer is a math teacher at Unity. “It’s fun having my mom work in the school,” Jolie admits. “Whenever I am in need of something, she is there, and it is just a nice comfort factor.”
Part of family that owns Old Orchard Lanes & Links, Jolie grew up both bowling and working at the popular Savoy stop. Another source of entertainment for the energetic 17-year-old: “I have seen Harry Styles two times in concert, and I am hoping for many more,” she said. “He is a great role model for teenagers as he believes everyone should be who they want to be, and he is always promoting kindness. He is also not bad to look at and very charming.”