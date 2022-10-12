Top of the Morning, Oct. 12, 2022
On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the determined students who make up Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College (Thursdays in The News-Gazette and at news-gazette.com). Next up: Arcola senior Karina Warfel
. Follow her on Instagram (@karina_warfel) and Snapchat (@karinawarfel).
The motivated 17-year-old already has a role with Eastern Illinois University’s Symphony Orchestra, which “has definitely pushed me to become a better musician. I am generally the only double bassist at rehearsals, so there are many times where I am having to really step up as if I were a college student in order to make my part heard.”
Music comes naturally for Warfel.
“My mom is a classically trained pianist, and my dad has a huge record collection and has a really eclectic taste in music,” she said. “This combination made it practically impossible for me to not fall in love with music from the start.”
She loves where she lives because of “the sense of community and the diversity that is present in Arcola.”
She loves to speak Spanish, too, which will help as she plans to study abroad during college. It helps at home as well.
“Knowing more than one language is a really underrated skill,” she said.
“Knowing Spanish comes in handy all the time, from when I’m working at Monical’s and there is a customer who doesn’t speak much English to when I’m volunteering with first-graders in the ESL department at school. I am really grateful to live in a community like Arcola because there are so many native Spanish speakers.”