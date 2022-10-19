Top of the Morning, Oct. 19, 2022
On Wednesdays, we'll introduce the talented students who make up Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College (Thursdays in The News-Gazette and at news-gazette.com). Next up: Danville senior Josie Hotsinpiller.
Josie caught the tennis bug at an early age. “My father and grandfather both play tennis, so I started playing very young,” she said. “They have taught me many things on and off the court.”
This weekend in the Chicago suburbs, Josie and her sectional-champion Danville teammates will try to win a state title. They finished fifth a year ago. “The school is very proud of our winnings this year,” she said, “so I can’t wait for them to see how we do at state.”
Josie likes refurbishing furniture as much as she does playing sports. “I always loved watching the HGTV channel when I was younger, and that’s how it came about,” she said. “I had the tools already at home just from my dad, so I thought why not try it. I actually really liked it.”
Josie’s dad is a Danville firefighter and works construction. Her mom is a secod-grade teacher at Meade Parke Elementary.
“Danville might not look like a place you want to settle down in, but there truly are amazing people here,” he said. “My friends and family make Danville so much better, and this community has so much support.”