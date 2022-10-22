Top of the Morning, Oct. 22, 2022
Unity Rockets football fans have had a new way to listen to their team this fall. Keith Gibson and Mike Roy have scored the action for Rockets football all season long as part of Clubhouse Lounge Radio, which streams games via Facebook Live and chlradio.com.
It’s the latest project for Gibson, a seasoned radio veteran and Clubhouse Lounge’s owner and operator.
“I’ve been in radio on and off for 20 years doing ballgames,” Gibson said. “I was in sales and stuff for radio a long time ago, it’s my passion.”
Clubhouse Lounge began with an experimental slate of a basketball season, and the positive reception encouraged the group to expand to football this fall.
Gibson plans to return with a Tuesday night basketball package this winter.
“This year, my wife has kind of changed jobs, so Fridays are hard for me to get to high school basketball games, but I’m gonna do a Tuesday night showcase (with a) different school every Tuesday night,” Gibson said. “That’s what I’m working on now is trying to get that scheduling down to as many schools as I can.”
The venture has been well-received so far, with Rockets fans tuning in by the thousands to listen to some of the games. Gibson also spotlights local musicians in the winter with a weekly show titled “Backroads and Bar Stools.”
“I feature local artists and musicians and then different venues and dive bars, because there’s so many around here that people don’t know about,” Gibson said.
“I want to get the local musicians as much publicity as I can … that’s a lot of the reason that the station started too, was gibing another avenue to these local musicians who were unsigned.”