Top of the Morning, Oct. 26, 2021
On Tuesdays, we’ll introduce the talented kids who make up Year 6 of High School Confidential (Fridays in The News-Gazette). Next up: Mahomet-Seymour’s Tinley Peters (Instagram: @tinleypeters).
Like the football team it supports, Mahomet-Seymour’s cheerleading team has come a long way in a short time.
As a freshman, Peters had seven teammates. Today, the Bulldogs have 35 cheerleaders. “It’s crazy how it’s grown,” she said. “It was just a matter of getting out and meeting new kids and recruiting them.”
Peters, introduced to cheerleading in second grade, is looking forward to her first playoff football game when the Bulldogs host Jacksonville at 7 p.m. Saturday. That the stands at Frank Dutton Field have been crammed with fans during the team’s unbeaten run has made her job that much more fun.
Another bonus: So many family members cheering her on at every game, including four grandparents, her mom and dad (Lindsey and Darrin) and younger brother Trey, a freshman at M-S.
“The energy everybody brings has been amazing,” said Peters, who plans to attend Savannah (Ga.) College of Art and Design. “It’s so exciting to see the support, and it’s up to us to keep the crowd going.”