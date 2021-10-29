Top of the Morning, Oct. 29, 2021
There is a new must-see display at Danville Area Community College.
Last week, the school unveiled its new donor wall and opened the doors to newly renovated Jacobs Hall.
DACC is celebrating its 75th anniversary. A reception was held with more than 150 donors and community members in the lobby of the Bremer Center. Guests proceeded to the grand entrance to Jacobs Hall.
“This was a spectacular evening in every way imaginable,” said TONYA HILL, executive director of the DACC Foundation. “We had an opportunity to thank our donors by showing them our new donor wall and then by giving them a showcase of our beautiful new campus building.”
The Wall of Distinction was installed by Danville company Hall of Fame Plaques & Signs. The display honors donors ranging from $1,000 to more than $1 million. It also recognizes people who have named DACC in their wills through the Mary Miller Society.
Another 20 plaques are being installed on the opposite side of the lobby, honoring donors whose endowments topped $100,000.
“This 75-year-old community college continues to embody founding President Mary Miller’s vision of ‘a chance for all,’” DACC President Dr. Stephen Nacco said. “The DACC Foundation and the generosity of donors that help ensure that DACC degrees, certificates, and programs are affordable and sustainable for today’s students and residents.”
The reception included food provided by Dana Wheeler’s culinary students. Music Professor Eric Simonson entertained the crowd with selections on the piano. He was joined by singer Kelly Holden.