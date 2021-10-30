Top of the Morning, Oct. 30, 2021
Unit 4’s Center for Family and Community Engagement is looking for donations of new children’s coats for its annual Warm-A-Kid Coat Drive. And this year, they’re looking for even more than normal.
Title 1 Parent Liaison Amanda Gray said the district normally has to put a limit on how many coats a school can request. This year, she hopes that’s not the case.
“I just want the teachers and the social workers and the staff at the school to be able to say, ‘Hey, I have a kid who has been coming in without a winter coat,’ and they send the information to us here, and with the size and the color preference,” she said. “And I will just be able to get it to them without capping it. In other words, I need a lot of coats.”
Gray said she’s hoping to be able to accumulate 500 coats this year.
Monetary donations or coats can be dropped off at the center’s building at 703 S. New St., C. Gray said the center is looking for new coats with the original tags still attached.
Parents can also contact the Center for Family and Community Engagement or their school’s social worker if they need coats for themselves.
The district completed a fundraising event with Chick-fil-A this week, where a portion of certain orders went to the drive. From Nov. 8-15, coats can also be dropped off at any U of I Community Credit Union location.
“What we are really hoping for,” Gray said, “is that individuals, churches, community organizations would be able to help us make sure that all of the kids that need warm, weatherproof winter wear have it so they’re not coming to class in just a hoodie when it’s below freezing out.”