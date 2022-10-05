Top of the Morning, Oct. 5, 2022
On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the determined students who make up Year 7 of High School Confidential (Thursdays in The News-Gazette and at news-gazette.com). Next up: Salt Fork junior Macie Russell. Follow her on Twitter (@MacieRussell6), Instagram (@macie_russell06) and Snapchat (@monkeyr2006).
It’s homecoming week at Salt Fork, a definite highlight of the school year.
“Everyone looks forward to having homecoming,” Macie Russell said. “Not just the high school, but so does the whole town. Elementary gets into it with dress-up days, and everyone has floats and trucks to participate in the town parade. Most of the community comes out to get some candy and see all the kids. Overall, it is just a fun environment.”
Russell is a tireless contributor on the Salt Fork scene. She participates in volleyball and cross-country in the fall, basketball in the winter and track and softball in the spring. She’s involved in student council, National Honor Society and is the Class of 2024’s secretary.
Whew.
“It is a lot, but you are only in high school for four years,” she said. “Just gotta make the most of it, especially at a small school low on numbers.”
What will she tell, say, grandkids about her high school experience?
“I would say it was a place where I spent many long hours, whether that be school or sports,” she said. “I created many relationships and memories at Salt Fork that I will hopefully forever hold onto. But since I am only a junior, I hope to make many more long-lasting memories.”