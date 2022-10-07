Top of the Morning, Oct. 7, 2022
The nice folks at Villa Grove High School continue their charitable ways this week.
Since 2014, the school has been hosting its annual Fight Like A Blue Devil event, which raises funds for breast cancer care and treatment. The annual project has raised about $40,000 since its inception.
The fundraiser includes sales of T-shirts, pink beads and bracelets. The Villa Grove dance teams hold a breakfast.
All the money goes into a donation for Carle’s Mills Breast Cancer Institute.
Villa Grove’s varsity football game Saturday against Sangamon Valley will be pink-themed. Travis Orwick, a one-man gang when it comes to giving the field a pink look, has started the process, but rained interfered on Wednesday.
At 2 p.m. Tuesday, an all-school assembly will be held at the high school.
“The whole community gets involved,” said organizer Shelby Eversole, a social studies teacher at Villa Grove.
The school’s pep band will play, and the cheerleaders and dance team will perform. There is a coloring contest, with the winner announced that day.
The public is encouraged to attend the game and assembly.
“People can make a donation, and we can get it to the Mills Breast Cancer Institute,” Eversole said.
Villa Grove State Bank also makes a $1,000 donation.
The event was started when one of the Villa Grove football moms, DeDe Eversole, was diagnosed with breast cancer. She passed away in 2016, and the event she inspired carries on.
This year’s donation will go to enhance the memorial gardens at Carle while also purchasing curved paddles for mammography.