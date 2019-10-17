In town to receive a big-time award from the University of Illinois, Al Davis said he’d find time to swing by the high school he helped run for nearly 30 years.
He just might not recognize it.
Due to construction, Centennial High looks a bit different than when Davis was helping it get off the ground (it was referred to as the Annex back then).
“Much of my life was Unit 4,” said Davis, whose administrative work often was rightly celebrated up to and after his retirement in 1994.
Today, it’s the UI’s turn to heap praise with the alumni association’s Lou Liay Spirit Award that Davis will pick up tonight at Pear Tree Estate. The honor goes to a UI grad who, among other things, has “consistently demonstrated extraordinary spirit and pride in support of the university.”
That pretty much sums up Davis, whose wife and two children also hold UI degrees (there’s a patio paver at the Alice Campbell Alumni Center honoring the family legacy).
It kicks off a busy stretch that includes Friday’s breakfast at the president’s house, a meet-and-greet at the College of Education and a first-quarter introduction at Saturday’s football game.
Today’s newspaper needs more pages to cover all of what Davis has done for the UI since arriving a freshman in 1956. Liay, a good friend, will touch on some of those contributions when he introduces Davis at tonight’s banquet.
“(The award) reflects on about 60 years of my life,” said Davis, 85. “It brings back memories.”