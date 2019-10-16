Joe and Joseph Mapson are back in their hometown of Champaign this week to visit family and inspire elementary students.
The twins from Centennial High – who were inducted into Concordia-St. Paul’s Athletic Hall of Fame last weekend in Minnesota — were quick to accept one of their former Unit 4 teacher’s invitation to address second-graders at Garden Hills in Champaign.
Their message on Thursday morning?
“Strive to do more, don’t stop learning,” Joe said. “Whatever you’re looking for, it’s out there.”
Joe and Joseph were football stars who led the Chargers to the Class 5A semifinals in 1998. They continued to excel at Concordia, the multipurpose receivers leading the Golden Bears to Division II prominence. That they accepted their Hall of Fame honors together made Saturday’s ceremony that more special.
“It was amazing, humbling,” Joe said. “Words can’t express the feeling.”
Joe lives in Salt Lake City and Joseph in Andover, Minn. The 38-year-olds return to C-U at least once a year.
“What keeps us coming back? Family,” Joseph said. “That’s the way we were raised, very family-oriented. There’s a sense of relaxation when I realize that I’m actually home.”