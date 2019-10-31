The kids at Champaign's Bottenfield Elementary School helped raise enough money this fall to send their principal through — or at least to — the roof.
Bottenfield’s annual Walk-A-Thon netted more than $9,600, prompting Jason Pope to follow through on his promise to dress as the school’s mascot (a bee) and read to students from high above. That it was a bit cold on Tuesday morning made no difference.
“We are so glad Mr. Pope is such a great sport,” said Rachel Dimock, president of the Bottenfield PTA.
The Walk-A-Thon drew a crowd in September, with the kids hoofing it around school grounds twice before picnicking with family and friends. Money raised goes toward classroom supplies, field trips, technology and special events, Dimock said.
Incentives for the students included Pajama Day ($6,000), Extra Recess Day ($7,000) and Movie Day in the Gym ($8,000). The granddaddy of them all — a costumed bigwig on the roof ($9,000) — had the school, well, buzzing like a bee all day.
“The kids were super-excited,” said Pope, in his first year as principal. “I had one little guy tell me it was the best part of his day.”