Already this fall, innovative students from Champaign Central, Urbana, Fisher, Unity and St. Joseph-Ogden have taken us on behind-the-scenes Snapchat tours.
On Thursday, it’s Braden Fogerson’s turn.
The energetic senior — he’s involved in football, baseball, marching band, Math Club, Scholastic Bowl, student council, and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America — will show us Bement High in all its glory.
“I hope to show what makes Bement a unique experience,” he said. “And what it’s like to go to a truly small school.”
Follow along by searching for “news-gazette” on the app.
