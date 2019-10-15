TOTM HSC Fogerson
Bement High School senior Braden Fogerson is a correspondent for the 2019-20 edition of 'High School Confidential.'

 Robin Scholz
Already this fall, innovative students from Champaign Central, Urbana, Fisher, Unity and St. Joseph-Ogden have taken us on behind-the-scenes Snapchat tours.

On Thursday, it’s Braden Fogerson’s turn.

The energetic senior — he’s involved in football, baseball, marching band, Math Club, Scholastic Bowl, student council, and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America — will show us Bement High in all its glory.

“I hope to show what makes Bement a unique experience,” he said. “And what it’s like to go to a truly small school.”

Follow along by searching for “news-gazette” on the app.

