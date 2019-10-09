Must-see TV at the Sweeney household in Urbana?
That’d be those scintillating school board and library board meetings broadcast on Urbana Public Television, which Theresa Sweeney records and replays when her daughter comes home from working the control board.
Among Molly Sweeney’s many high-tech, behind-the-scenes duties: making sure the four cameras are focused on the right people at the right time.
“It’s kind of weird,” said Molly, an Urbana High senior with a future in journalism, “knowing that, wow, that’s me up there controlling that.”
Molly jumped at the civic opportunity when it became available through a high school journalism class.
“I enjoy going to these meetings because I learn details about what is going on at my school that I would otherwise never know,” she said.
A member of our fourth High School Confidential class — check out her latest work on B-2 — Molly also is co-editor in chief for the school newspaper, the Echo. She runs cross-country, plays soccer and is a president of the Habitat for Humanity club.
Whew.
On Friday — it’s homecoming with a pep assembly, parade and football game on tap — she’ll show us what makes Urbana such a cool school when she takes over our Snapchat account. Follow along by searching for “news-gazette” on the app.
“Our school is pretty amazing with supportive teachers,” Molly said. “I have made some of my best friends at UHS.”