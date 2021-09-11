Top of the Morning, Sept. 11, 2021
This week, schools across the area worked to remember the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and teach students who hadn’t yet been born 20 years ago about the significance of the events.
Schools like Mahomet-Seymour and Rantoul paused for an announcement at the time of the attacks followed by a moment of silence. At Danville, football teams wore special uniforms commemorating the anniversary.
History and social-studies classes, like the ones at Heritage High School and Urbana Middle School, watched archival footage of the day and spoke about the wars that ensued. The lights in the Arcola High School library were dimmed as documentary footage played on monitors like a museum exhibit, with students filtering in and out.
St. Thomas More’s new chief operating officer, Anthony Corapi, used to spend each Sept. 11 with students in the Illinois ROTC, who run up and down 1,980 stairs to commemorate the lives of the first responders who stormed the World Trade Center that day. On Friday, he spent time speaking with history classes at his new school about the attacks, providing insight into the significance of a day none of the students remember.