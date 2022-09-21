On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the students who make up Year 7 of High School Confidential (which debuts Thursday in The News-Gazette and at news-gazette.com). First up: Champaign Central senior Janani Pattabi.

Central HSC

Janani Pattabi

The 17-year-old from Savoy is editor-in-chief of Central’s online student newspaper, The Chronicle, which is coming off a successful homecoming week intiative (more on that in Thursday’s report).

Favorite thing about attending Central is ... The community: I love immersing myself in the clubs and after-school acvitites and getting to go to school events like theater productions and dances.

A lof of people don’t know that I ... play table tennis recreationally and take private lessons for it on the weekends.

My college plans are ... to pursue my passion for writing. I want to major in journalism and minor in creative writing.

In 10 years I hope to be ... working for a digital newspaper or literary magazine and writing a novel in my spare time.

