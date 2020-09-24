Top of the Morning, Sept. 24, 2020
Sheryl Gadbury called to renew her subscription this week. No offense to Loren Tate, but it’s another byline that drew her back to our print edition.
Her granddaughter, Hailey Gadbury, is Bement High’s student-reporter for Year 5 of High School Confidential, which kicks off Friday. Hailey is continuing a family tradition started by her sister, SYdney, who covered the Bulldogs like a pro for HSC in 2017-18.
“I’m very proud of both of them,” said Sheryl, 71 and living in Monticello.
The daughters of Tim (Bement Class of ‘92) and Stacy (Heyworth Class of ‘94), Hailey and Sydney are the first set of siblings to write for HSC. Hailey remains heavily involved at Bement (cheerleading, basketball, track, choir, band, National Honor Society) with plans on studying sports medicine in college. Sydney, who kept just as busy in high school, is in line to graduate from Parkland College in May.
They even get along, Mom said.
“Well, it depends on the day,” Stacy said. “They might do it to each other, but they’ll never let anyone else pick on the other.”
TODAY ON SNAPCHAT:
St. Joseph-Ogden senior Kylie Duckett has The News-Gazette’s Snapchat account for a tour of school. Follow along by searching for “News-Gazette” on the app.