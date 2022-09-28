Top of the Morning, Sept. 28, 2022
Next up: Milford senior Maddie Hardwick.
The 17-year-old’s pride and joy is a pet pig named Penelope (right). “She’s a rescue who I got around eight years ago,” she said. “Some of her favorite things to do are snack on pumpkins and sleep.”
Here’s more about Maddie:
Favorite thing about being a Bearcat ... the student section at games.
As a senior, I’m looking forward to ... being as involved as I can with the many different organizations I’m part of, such as yearbook, theater and National Honor Society.
My college plans are ... to major in music business.
In 10 years ... I hope to be an artist manager.