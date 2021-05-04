And the award for the top public high school in East Central Illinois goes to … Mahomet-Seymour.
So say the numbers crunchers at U.S. News & World Report and the non-profit research firm RTI International, who used a six-pronged formula to rank 17,857 high schools nationwide and 647 in Illinois — from Chicagoland (home to 51 of the state’s top 52, including No. 1 Payton College Prep) to Champaign County (home to the top four in this area, including No. 53 Mahomet-Seymour).
The magazine’s metrics include college readiness (30%), college curriculum breadth (10%), reading and math proficiency (20%)/performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%) and graduation rate (10%). The 64 state schools U.S. News said it couldn’t track down complete data for — including Uni High — weren’t ranked.
Here’s where area high schools ranked among Illinois’ top 400 landed on both the state and national lists:
U.S. News & World Report high school rankings
|School
|State
|Nation
|Mahomet-Seymour
|53
|1,235
|St. Joseph-Ogden
|107
|2,908
|Champaign Central
|108
|2,911
|Centennial
|113
|2,990
|GCMS
|121
|3,275
|Monticello
|141
|3,857
|Urbana
|237
|7,391
|PBL
|257
|8,017
|Cissna Park
|297
|9,271
|Hoopeston Area
|303
|9,458
|Unity
|340
|10,829
|Watseka
|364
|11,331
|Fisher
|373
|11,655
|Blue Ridge
|374
|11,659