Mahomet-Seymour Principal Chad Benedict, left, poses with students from U.S. News & World Report’s top-ranked area public high school.

 Provided
And the award for the top public high school in East Central Illinois goes to … Mahomet-Seymour.

So say the numbers crunchers at U.S. News & World Report and the non-profit research firm RTI International, who used a six-pronged formula to rank 17,857 high schools nationwide and 647 in Illinois — from Chicagoland (home to 51 of the state’s top 52, including No. 1 Payton College Prep) to Champaign County (home to the top four in this area, including No. 53 Mahomet-Seymour).

The magazine’s metrics include college readiness (30%), college curriculum breadth (10%), reading and math proficiency (20%)/performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%) and graduation rate (10%). The 64 state schools U.S. News said it couldn’t track down complete data for — including Uni High — weren’t ranked.

Here’s where area high schools ranked among Illinois’ top 400 landed on both the state and national lists:

U.S. News & World Report high school rankings

Rankings are out of 647 total in Illinois and 17,857 total in the nation.

School State Nation
Mahomet-Seymour 53 1,235
St. Joseph-Ogden 107 2,908
Champaign Central 108 2,911
Centennial 113 2,990
GCMS 121 3,275
Monticello 141 3,857
Urbana 237 7,391
PBL 257 8,017
Cissna Park 297 9,271
Hoopeston Area 303 9,458
Unity 340 10,829
Watseka 364 11,331
Fisher 373 11,655
Blue Ridge 374 11,659

