MAHOMET — A group of Mahomet area residents and business people toured the junior high school this week to get an idea of the overcrowding at the school.
Voters will head to the polls Nov. 8, and among their decisions in the Mahomet-Seymour school district will be whether to approve a tax increase of $59.4 million to build a new junior high school.
Superintendent Kenny Lee and junior high Principal Nathan Mills led the group through the school, built in 1961.
“Enrollment (in the district) is 6.5 percent higher than the 2021-’22 school year,” Lee said.
A study was conducted in 2018 to project enrollment.
“Enrollment is about 191 students more than what the increase from that data showed,” Lee said, adding the data might be somewhat skewed since many parents were home-schooling their children during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said many people are moving in from Champaign-Urbana.
The junior high is housing 278 more students than it was built for in 1961, Lee said. Nearby Lincoln Trail Elementary has 70 more than it was built for, while Middletown Prairie Elementary is 53 students below capacity and the high school 78 students under capacity.
Lee credited Mills and staff for being creative. Five classrooms have been divided in half with temporary walls to create more classrooms or storage areas.
One former storage room has been transformed into a special education classroom. A “mat room” — also called the “wrestling room” — is used for several hours a day as a classroom, as is the cafeteria.
A portable classroom has also been added, creating two additional classes. The only drawbacks: The building is not equipped with a water fountain or restrooms.
One of the mini-classrooms visited by the group was that of sixth-grade math teacher Jimmy Lanphear — a 430-square-foot space where as many as 37 students have attended.
Desks were pushed up against one another, three to a cluster. Lanphear said the students can get a little bit testy at times with one another being so close, but he said he and the students adjust.
Mills said that if the tax proposal fails, additional portable classrooms would be brought in.
If the tax hike passes, the owner of a home assessed at $300,000 will pay an additional $498 in property tax a year.
Lee said while some have suggested the current junior high be renovated and a building addition created, it would save only about $5 million compared to building a new school.
In June, voters soundly defeated a pricier tax increase of $97.9 million by a count of 3,511 to 1,714. If approved, the measure would have raised the property taxes on a home assessed at $300,000 by $1,053 a year.
It would have resulted in the building of a new junior high school, new bus barn and additions/upgrades to Middletown Prairie, Lincoln Trail and Mahomet-Seymour High School.
After the June proposal failed, the school board sent out surveys asking parents for their thoughts on why it was defeated and what could be changed. About 900 survey responses were received.
The school district sent out questionnaires, in part asking why the proposal had failed.
“It told us the ask was too much,” Lee said earlier, adding that the board wasn’t able to get the surveys out to as many people as it would have liked due to time constraints.
Among those attending Wednesday’s walk-through, Greg Collins said he wonders if many people voted against the earlier tax proposal because they didn’t believe it adequately addressed the district’s long-term needs. Another person attending, Margaret White, said she had heard similar concerns.
But Lee pointed to the questionnaires when the majority of respondents said the earlier proposal “was too big of an ask.” He said the new junior high, if approved, can be added onto if the continued influx of residents into the district persists.
Mills said that during a door-to-door survey, many residents said they couldn’t afford the increase. Some live on fixed incomes, and others said they don’t get hefty wage increases.
Mills said the junior high school has already had three building additions, but he said the building’s needs have been neglected in recent years.
Village board President Sean Widener said Mahomet is a “fiscally conservative” community and that practically all tax proposals fail the first time around in the community, including the 1 percent sales tax for the schools.
Lee said district residents who want to tour the junior high may do so by contacting him or Mills. The first of two informational meetings was held Wednesday night. The second one is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the junior high cafeteria.