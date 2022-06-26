URBANA — As she sat at her desk in her second-grade classroom at Dr. Preston L. Williams Jr. Elementary School in Urbana one day in January, Lucy Kebler put her head in her hands and had a candid conversation with the four students who remained after a wave of COVID-19 infections hit the school.
In her first year of teaching, Kebler, who has a chronic illness that forces her to use a wheelchair some days, was anxious and overwhelmed.
“I just had an honest conversation with them,” she said.
What happened next validated the relationships she’d built with her class in the months since she’d switched from fifth grade to take over that class in November.
“Without saying a word, all four of them got up, they got whiteboards and whiteboard markers and they made signs that said, ‘We’re safe with Miss Kebler,’ ‘We love each other,’ ‘We’re in this together,’” she said.
She may have only finished her first year of teaching by the last day of school, when kids cried and hung onto furniture to avoid leaving her classroom, but during a turbulent time, it felt like more.
The way she engaged her students after moving classrooms mid-year was so impressive that she was named one of four winners of the Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation’s Shining Star Awards.
“I don’t believe that there’s anything else that she wants to be aside from a teacher,” Assistant Principal Chad Musselman said. “She lives this life 24/7. For me, and for so many other people in all their jobs, when you go home at night, you clock out. It doesn’t seem that she clocks out very often.”
For the students in her second-grade classroom, Kebler was their third teacher in a matter of months. At a school in which 8 percent of students are considered homeless and 75.9 percent are classified as low income by the Illinois State Board of Education, gaining the students’ trust, she said, was no small job.
“The thing that they would tell me the most as a group was that they struggled with abandonment,” Kebler said. “For many of them, that was in their personal lives, and the pandemic just had a sense of abandonment for them, and then this year with teachers that’s how they felt, because they could never know all of the situations every adult was going through, and they just felt like they kept leaving them.”
Shortly after she took over her new classroom, Kebler and her sister, Anna, an archaeologist, brainstormed an idea for an “Around the World” unit that would combine their strengths. Each day in December, Kebler decided, she’d begin the morning by showing her students a video of a plane taking off from O’Hare Airport in Chicago and another video of the plane landing in another country. At the end of the day, she’d do the reverse. For the whole day, she’d base her lessons in every subject around that country.
She made passports for each kid, which she’d stamp twice a day. When the students went home for winter break, she sent them with makeshift suitcases fashioned out of envelopes containing all of their souvenirs.
“The amount of time she sits there with her big planner and says, ‘I’ve got this, I’ve got this. What if I did this?’” said Anna, who shares an apartment with her sister and hopes to become a school librarian in the fall. “She truly never stops. It’s incredible. Her passion for it is so clear that she just wants to go and has all of these ideas.”
After receiving question after question about COVID-19, Kebler decided to build a unit around the human body, starting with the lungs. After teaching her students about the function of the lungs, she gave them materials, including bags and straws, to have them make their own replica of a lung.
“It became a really wonderful tool, because a lot of my students used them in the classroom when they needed to calm down,” she said. “It was a visual reminder for them to say, ‘OK, pull out my lungs, inflate them and deflate them.’ Many of them had straws, and blowing in and out forces them to do that.”
When she only had a few kids in her classroom because of COVID-19 absences, she was not only thinking about how to teach her current students, but also how she could build a system for them to help their classmates when they returned.
When students in attendance mastered a specific concept or lesson, she’d give them a certificate with a certain color.
“I stacked their desks with certificates,” Kebler said. “That way, for the kids who (missed school), it wasn’t just, ‘Miss Kebler, Miss Kebler,’ it was, ‘Anybody that has the green certificate, you can ask for help (for a particular lesson). Anybody who has the yellow certificate, you can ask for this thing.’
“It made the kids proud, because they were like, ‘We’re mini teachers of this.’ But it also validated their efforts, their time here. And it gave me help when all of the kids were completely different where they were.”
As she’s dealt with the challenges the pandemic has levied upon her as a first-year teacher, Kebler has also dealt concerns about her personal health. When she was 13, two years after she began feeling pain in her arms and legs, Kebler was diagnosed with a form of Reflex Neurovascular Dystrophy, a chronic condition that periodically causes severe pain in her limbs.
“Being a teenage girl who is having these crazy symptoms, most of them told me I was crazy,” Kebler said. “It’s hard to be told you’re crazy when I literally couldn’t use a whole limb of my body.”
Some days, she uses arm crutches, and others, she uses a wheelchair. Much of the time, she’s able to get by without either.
Kebler uses her condition to teach her students empathy, which are skills they instinctively have, she has found.
Much like her “Around the World” unit in December, Kebler covered a different disability every day in March for Disability Awareness Month. When she showed her students photos and information about kids at the hospital where she was treated, Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital in the St. Louis suburbs, students came up with the idea to write them cards. Soon, they had pen pals.
After she addressed the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last month, her students again decided to write cards for the families of the victims.
By the time the year ended, Kebler’s connection with her students was so close that she began to grow anxious about her time away from them. While she taught them for less than a year, it felt like far more.
“It’s hard,” Kebler said. “I was worried how going into the summer would feel without the kids, because especially as a younger teacher, these kids become your life and thinking about them and what you can do with them, and what they need when they’re not at school, which for many of our kids is a lot. … It helps to (get phone calls), because I see a positive impact, and they know I’m only one phone call away.”