TUSCOLA — First-grader Karissa Bollinger approached the tunnel of Tuscola High School athletes leading to the entrance of North Ward Elementary School on Friday and sprang into a sprint.
She wasn’t the only one to have a good time at the beginning of Hi Five Friday. Several other young students ran, and one hugged every cheerleader standing across from the basketball players in the line. A few, of course, cowered into their parents.
Each quarter, Tuscola High School brings a group of students from various extracurricular activities, including athletes, choir members, the marching band and others.
“At the beginning, everybody was a little unsure,” North Ward Principal Jason Wallace said. “Our kids kind of went to give a high-five, but they weren’t sure. Now, they’re excited. Sometimes they’ll give a high-five, sometimes they’ll make a tunnel. I’d say it’s gotten better each time they do it. Our kids think it’s cool. They look up to those high school kids.”
Tuscola High School Principal Steve Fiscus began the initiative last year when he took over. Some kids huddled into their parents or covered their face, which Fiscus knows is to be expected, but most seemed to find delight in the experience.
“I had seen it, and I thought it was a great way to get involved,” he said. “So many of our younger grade kids have older siblings, and it’s just kind of a nice way to start the day. As you can see, the little kids here at North Ward are so excited to have the high school kids come and see them. We have numerous high school kids who serve as mentors.”
In a small town like Tuscola, a little familiarity can go a long way.
“It’s just another way to involve the community,” Fiscus said. “I’m a firm believer that the school is the center of the community, especially in a small town like this, and Tuscola has so much history, just with our athletics and academics, our music and our choir programs, that every quarter, we try to have a Hi Five Friday and involve different groups at different times of the year.”