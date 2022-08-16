TUSCOLA — Tuscola schools Superintendent Gary Alexander will serve as acting high school principal for the time being following the placement of Principal Steve Fiscus on administrative leave.
Additional details are unavailable. Personnel information is considered confidential under Illinois statute.
Alexander said Monday that no special meeting of the Tuscola school board has been set in the wake of last week’s action.
As recently as Aug. 8, Fiscus was on hand at the school to help with new-student and freshman orientation.
Today is the first day of classes for the 2022-23 school year, with a 2 p.m. early dismissal.
Alexander announced on social media that, to alleviate speculation, he would serve as acting principal “until the process is complete and you receive further notice.”
He did not mention Fiscus by name but acknowledged that “speculation has been running rampant throughout Tuscola since Friday.”
Fiscus took over as Tuscola High principal in July 2018 to succeed Brad Allen, who had been named principal at Prairie Central High School.
A graduate of Eastern Illinois University, where he earned a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration, Fiscus previously served as assistant principal, athletic director and science/physical-education teacher for the Praireview-Ogden school district.
Following college, Fiscus, who starred on the football field for St. Joseph-Ogden High School, began teaching at Ogden Grade School in 2002.
He continued when the district consolidated with Prairieview in 2006.