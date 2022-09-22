TUSCOLA — A paraprofessionals union and the Tuscola school district will enter into negotiations with a federal mediator next month in an attempt to resolve contract issues.
Rachel Haste, spokesperson for the Tuscola Education Support Professional Association, said the group is seeking competitive wages and for the district to recognize personnel longevity in terms of compensation.
Tuscola Superintendent Gary Alexander, meanwhile, said the union appears to have violated an agreement not to discuss negotiations with the public.
Haste said the union is “asking for wages that make our paraprofessional positions competitive with nearby districts.”
“In the last two years, we’ve lost more than 40 percent of our paras, many to neighboring districts and to businesses on Route 36 — like McDonald’s, Love’s and Old Navy — that pay more,” Haste said.
The turnover rate, she said, has resulted in new paraprofessional hires not having the training and experience needed to handle education support and behavioral situations.
“This means our students lose,” Haste said. “Still, the board is proposing to not pay employees for each year of experience they gain in the district, which will only mean we lose more talented paraprofessionals to other districts and professions.”
Haste said the two sides have been meeting since February.
Alexander said the union formed late last year, and it is not uncommon that such talks take so long because “every bit and piece of language” has to be worked out with new unions. He said most such negotiations can take up to a year to complete.
Alexander said both sides agreed not to comment on negotiations, but apparently the union chose to disregard that.
“We can’t comment on the negotiations due to the ground rules set forth and agreed upon by both parties,” Alexander said. “They have interpreted the ground rules different than we have.”
Haste said paraprofessionals at Tuscola perform duties ranging from overseeing lunch and recess to helping teachers make copies and helping to implement individual educational plans for students.
“In an IEP, students who have a disability have a plan written up for them with different teachers’ input and the parents. A para helps implement the IEP, which means the specialized teaching that the student will get from the teachers in the classroom,” Haste said.
“We often will reinforce those skills and provide support for them so they can be successful in the classroom.”
Haste said one sticking point in the area of wages was that starting paraprofessionals were receiving $14 an hour, while those who had been working for the district for several years were receiving less than that. She said that discrepancy has been rectified.
Haste said paraprofessionals are licensed with the Illinois State Board of Education.