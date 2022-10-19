TUSCOLA — Education support professionals and members of the community supporting them will be in attendance at Monday’s Tuscola school board meeting dressed in red.
Members of the Tuscola Education Support Professional Association plan to address the board and ask members to come to an agreement on a contract.
The two sides are 14-cents-an-hour apart on wages, according to the union.
Last month, it was announced that a federal mediator would be brought for contract negotiations, which started early this year.
The union said it is seeking competitive wages and for the district to compensate longevity.
“We have paras in the district that are making less than $15 an hour who have worked for the district for 15 years,” union spokesperson Rachel Haste said. “Before this year, we had paras who’ve been with the district for five years making only $12 an hour.”
Haste said the paraprofessionals can’t survive on those wages.
“Most TESPA members have a second job, and many have to apply for government assistance and food stamps just so they can pay their bills and put food on the table,” she said.
Haste said that the district has lost more than 40 percent of its paraprofessionals in the last two years — with many going to neighboring school districts and businesses on U.S. 36. She said that has meant new workers who don’t have enough training and experience have been pressed into service.
The union represents 21 paraprofessionals in the district who help teachers and work with the most vulnerable students, including those with individualized education programs, behavioral challenges and autism and other disabilities. They also supervise the homework club, which helps students who are failing or at risk of failing.
Haste said Illinois is in the midst of a large shortage of educational support staff, and many of those posts in the Tuscola district are unfilled.
The board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at East Prairie Middle School.
Contract negotiations have been ongoing since February. The next bargaining session is scheduled for Nov. 2.