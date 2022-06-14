CHICAGO — All three University of Illinois campuses will host beneficiaries of a nonprofit scholarship program that provides full funding for four years of post-secondary education for students at five Chicago public high schools.
Hope Chicago announced its network of 23 partnering colleges and universities last week, and the list includes all public four-year colleges and universities in Illinois, the City Colleges of Chicago, and four more private schools in the state.
The UI was the first institution to commit to the program, and lots of the beneficiaries participants seem to have it in mind.
“Anecdotally, we’ve seen a lot of U of I swag being worn at our partner high schools’ Decision Day ceremonies,” said Collin Seaman, Hope Chicago spokesman.
In February, 4,000 students at the five Chicago high schools were told that they would all be able to attend college debt free, regardless of GPA or test scores. The promise includes one parent or guardian of each student as well.
The scholarships are funded through philanthropy and private donations. Hope Chicago founder and partner Pete Kadens and Ted Koenig each pledged more than $10 million; BMO Harris Bank and Walgreens are among the leading corporate donors.
The first cohort of Chicago high schools includes Al Raby School for Community and Environment, Benito Juárez Community Academy, Farragut Career Academy, Morgan Park High School and Noble-Johnson College Prep.
The nonprofit promises its “Hope Scholars” that it will fund four years of college, including tuition, fees, room and board, books, a laptop or other academic materials, and an annual stipend.
Participants in the program can attend out-of-network colleges but will only receive up to $1,000 in tuition each semester from the nonprofit. The network of qualifying vocational programs is “currently being established,” its website says.
Hope Chicago doesn’t guarantee acceptance to any college; the students still have to meet the admittance requirements for wherever they choose.
Each network school will designate a “point of contact” who’ll help attending Hope Scholars “navigate the collegiate environment, encourage placement in campus programs, and connect them to academic, financial and career advising.” Hope Chicago also promises extra support for graduating seniors.
Hope Chicago hopes to provide debt-free college to 30,000 Chicago public school students and their parents over the next decade, by collecting and investing donations. So far, philanthropists and corporations have led the donation drive, but anyone can support the program through its website.
“When we shared our announcement in February with our five Hope Chicago High Schools, some families were unsure if this was real,” Seaman said. “This is the moment the Hope Chicago team has been waiting for — the day we see these students walk on to their campuses.”