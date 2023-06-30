CHAMPAIGN — Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling banning race as a consideration in college admissions is “myopic and ahistoric,” says a University of Illinois professor who remembers what life was like for African Americans before affirmative action.
“They have no understanding of race in America and its interaction with everyday life,” said Leon Dash, a former Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post reporter who now teaches journalism at the UI. And the conservative court’s reversal of 45 years of precedent “has no context of the American experience,” Dash said Thursday.
UI law Professor Jason Mazzone said that the court’s decision will not only affect admissions practices at colleges and universities across the country but could also alter hiring in the years to come.
“In hiring faculty, many universities attach significant weight to racial diversity and actively recruit members of racial minority groups,” Mazzone said. “It is hard to see that use of race in hiring would be lawful if the court invalidates use of race in student admissions. We’ll see employment cases down the road.”
Affirmative action was not the topic before the high court, Mazzone said, noting that pipeline, recruitment or mentoring programs are examples of affirmative action that are still in place.
While he has no connection to the UI’s admissions, he predicted that universities will take cues from those in the nine states where consideration of race in admissions had already been outlawed.
Programs at those schools have placed more emphasis on factors like socioeconomic status or location, leading to increased racial diversity in their student bodies despite being technically race-neutral.
“It’s hard to think that universities would just abandon diversity as an educational interest,” he said.
Dash also predicts that the ruling will not entirely deter race from playing a role in admissions, pointing at those alternative options as well as the idea that students can still write admissions essays reflecting their experiences as people of color.
“Those universities who have a commitment to a diverse society will probably keep some form of a race-based admission policy,” Dash said.
The University of Illinois will stay committed to “access, equity and inclusion,” President Tim Killeen and the UI system’s three chancellors wrote in a Thursday letter to colleagues.
The system “will continue to open its doors wide to all deserving students — including those for whom opportunities may have been unfairly limited,” they went on to say.
Thursday brought no word on any changes the UI will make — admissions practices are rarely made public — but administrators vowed in the letter to review the specifics of the ruling to make a plan that complies with state and federal laws.
Reaction to the majority conservative court’s decision from state officials was critical.
State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, said Thursday’s ruling is a sign that the justices are out of touch with the realities of people of color.
“I am calling on the justices in the majority opinion to think long and hard about how their decisions will hurt countless prospective Black and Brown students,” Ammons said.
The Illinois Board of Higher Education called the decision an “attack on people of color” and promised to “continue fighting to close equity gaps for Black, Latino, low-income, working adults and rural students,” as well as to make college more affordable.
“It is disheartening to know that there are people intent on stifling racial equity at a time when we should all be working together to break down barriers because that is the right thing to do,” the IBHE said in a statement.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the decision “sets us back” from progress made by affirmative-action initiatives. State funding and grant programs will continue to promote diversity in state universities, he said.
“To students of color throughout the Land of Lincoln and the entire United States: You belong in our institutions,” Pritzker said. “And no archaic ruling will ever change that.”