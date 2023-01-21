UI retirees Banks, Anderson appointed to state education boards
CHAMPAIGN — After a 33-year career at the University of Illinois, Maureen Banks has landed a new role in education — Illinois Community College Board member.
Banks, who retired from the UI last year and also serves as a Parkland trustee, was appointed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to the 10-person oversight committee.
The board now has two Parkland ties — its lone student member is Arthur-Lovington Atwood-Hammond High product Rene Juarez-Cuevas, now a sophomore at the Champaign college.
On Friday, Pritzker appointed another recent UI retiree to a board — Edward William and Jane Marr Gutgsell Emeritus Professor of Education James Anderson will serve on the nine-member State Board of Education.
Anderson served as dean of the UI College of Education from 2017-22.
Banks was congratulated by Pam Lau at this week’s board of trustees meeting, Lau’s first as college president.
Among the items board members signed off on at Parkland's meeting:
— A $38,130.07 bid from Mahomet’s Raboin Equipment Sales for a new digital alignment machine. Used by the automotive and Ford Automotive Student Service Education Training programs, it will replace an outdated machine that’s more than 20 years old.
— A $531,880 bid from Champaign Signal and Lighting to install exterior lighting fixtures and wiring in parking lots and along walkways in the southwest section of campus.
— The appointments of Jacelyn Hemmelgarn as director of enterprise application services in the campus technologies department and three new flight instructors — Lucas Charles, Daniel Filips and George Wilson.