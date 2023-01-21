11132022 OTT ramage 4

Maureen Banks (middle) with husband Sam and former Parkland College President Tom Ramage. (Craig Pessman).

CHAMPAIGN — After a 33-year career at the University of Illinois, Maureen Banks has landed a new role in education — Illinois Community College Board member.

Banks, who retired from the UI last year and also serves as a Parkland trustee, was appointed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to the 10-person oversight committee.

The board now has two Parkland ties — its lone student member is Arthur-Lovington Atwood-Hammond High product Rene Juarez-Cuevas, now a sophomore at the Champaign college.

James D. Anderson speaks to a crowd of friends, colleagues, peers and former students gathered in his tribute at the Colonnades Club in Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Anderson retired from the University of Illinois in June after spending 48 years on its faculty. (Ethan Simmons/The News-Gazette).

On Friday, Pritzker appointed another recent UI retiree to a board — Edward William and Jane Marr Gutgsell Emeritus Professor of Education James Anderson will serve on the nine-member State Board of Education.

Anderson served as dean of the UI College of Education from 2017-22.

Banks was congratulated by Pam Lau at this week’s board of trustees meeting, Lau’s first as college president.

Among the items board members signed off on at Parkland's meeting:

— A $38,130.07 bid from Mahomet’s Raboin Equipment Sales for a new digital alignment machine. Used by the automotive and Ford Automotive Student Service Education Training programs, it will replace an outdated machine that’s more than 20 years old.

— A $531,880 bid from Champaign Signal and Lighting to install exterior lighting fixtures and wiring in parking lots and along walkways in the southwest section of campus.

— The appointments of Jacelyn Hemmelgarn as director of enterprise application services in the campus technologies department and three new flight instructors — Lucas Charles, Daniel Filips and George Wilson.

