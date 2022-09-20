URBANA — As Marie-Ange Andrieux, a high school English teacher visiting from Thionville, France, sat and spoke Monday with Ann Harden in a room at the Urbana Free Library, her mind jumped to a recent trip she made to the Normandy American Cemetery, which serves as a memorial for American soldiers who helped liberate her country during World War II.
Harden’s late husband, Kermit, helped liberate Thionville before returning to Urbana and eventually becoming the school district’s superintendent.
“It was a very emotional moment,” Andrieux said. “That’s what we do in our village; we talk to elderly people so they know the story. That’s important for the new generation, more than ever. … I believe in this kind of exchange. I knew it was the right thing to come here.”
Andrieux’s visit to Urbana, which she made with her husband and two sons, was the latest step in strengthening bonds between the two sister cities, a partnership that began in 2014. The trip began in Chicago, where she met Urbana Sister Cities chairman Dennis Roberts and Uni High French teacher Lynda Lopez.
On Roberts’ suggestion, Lopez and Andrieux’s classes began interacting with each other at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. The classes would make videos for each other about their hometowns and explain how school operated in their own countries. Students also would interact in group chats outside of the classroom, a development that particularly pleased Lopez.
“They’re not limited to the classroom,” she said. “It was great to see that. They can learn expressions from each other that maybe their teachers won’t teach them, things like that.”
In Chicago, Lopez and Andrieux were awarded the Champion of Youth Award for 2022 by the Illinois Sister Cities Association. The group then returned to Urbana, where Andrieux will visit Uni High, and the family will receive a tour of the town, including a visit to University of Illinois for her 15-year-old son, Raphael. They’ll head back to France on Friday.
Andrieux said she hopes to interact with Lopez’s class even more going forward, particularly when they discuss various units regarding American history or culture. Lopez said that the partnership might even include class trips to one another’s school.
“I’m always looking to give students opportunities outside of the classroom to learn from,” Lopez said, “and this is a perfect opportunity.”