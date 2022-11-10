Unit 4 extends timeline on decision to revamp elementary selection process
CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign school district's timeline for making a decision on the future of its elementary school selection process is being extended, Superintendent Shelia Boozer announced Thursday.
Boozer, who hinted at a revised timeline at the board’s Oct. 24 meeting, made it official in a letter to families Thursday, though she stopped short of announcing a new schedule for recommendations and decisions.
“An updated timeline will be shared with you in the near future,” she wrote. “It will include an opportunity for our families and community to review, discuss and provide feedback on new scenarios prior to a final recommendation being made to the board.”
The original timeline called for the district’s project consultant, Cooperative Strategies, to make a recommendation on alternatives for Unit 4’s current Schools of Choice model on Monday and for the school board to vote at its December meeting.
“In order to thoroughly consider all of the feedback received and use it to develop additional possibilities for consideration, we believe it makes sense to alter our current timeline,” Boozer wrote, saying there would be no “update or a recommendation” from the firm next week.
Also, Cooperative Strategies posted to its project website what Boozer described as “the initial information gathered from 10,000-plus families at the end of last school year as part of the school registration process.”
This differs from the data that members of Unit 4 Families for a Smarter Solution and others have called on the firm and district to make public — that collected from surveys and focus groups after Cooperative Strategies shared at a September meeting its controversial initial recommendations for closing the widening gap in socioeconomic status between 12 elementary schools.
In her Thursday letter, Boozer said that data will be made public “by the end of November.”
“Please keep in mind that we are working hard to ensure we provide what’s best for students with the least amount of disruption,” she added. “Even with this brief pause in the timeline, our goal remains to update the Schools of Choice model for the 2023-24 school year.”
Among the firm’s findings from responses to a four-question survey it asked at the end of last school year:
Do you feel that the current “Schools of Choice” is meeting the goals of creating racially and socio-economically integrated schools?
- Yes: 49%
- Unsure: 24%
- No: 15%
- Prefer not to answer: 12%
Which of the following is most important when selecting a school for your student?
- My overall impression of the school: 29%
- Attending a school close to home: 23%
- I prefer not to answer: 16%
- My perceived safety of the area that school resides: 11%
- Attending a racially balanced school: 8%
- The test scores of the school: 6%
- Attending a socio-economically balanced school: 5%
- Attending a school close to work: 1%
- The length of the bus ride to school: 1%
Without considering distance to school, which of the following is most important when selecting a school for your student?
- Racially balanced: 18%
- Socio-economic: 6%
- Overall impression: 28%
- Perceived safety: 26%
- Test Scores of school: 15%
- I prefer not to answer: 7%