Unit 4 families ask for 'change, not chaos' on student-assignment process
CHAMPAIGN — The Unit 4 school board got to hear firsthand from families how they felt about recently proposed changes to the district’s method of assigning students to elementary schools.
Asking for “change, not chaos,” Unit 4 parents and some of their kids rallied around the Mellon Building and aired their concerns to board members during Monday’s meeting.
“Community feedback has to be inclusive, and so far, huge groups in our community have been left out of this conversation,” said Cynthia Bruno, co-founder of the recently formed Unit 4 Families for a Smarter Solution.
Last year, Unit 4 hired consulting firm Cooperative Strategies to analyze district demographics, collect feedback and recommend alternatives to the current “Schools of Choice” model used to place students in its 12 elementary schools.
The firm presented two preliminary proposals to the Unit 4 board on Sept. 26, meant to close gaps in socioeconomic status that exist between district schools. The firm said each proposal, if adopted, could result in most elementary students changing schools next year. At least one would eliminate year-round, or balanced calendar schedules entirely.
The presentation to the board is available online at coopstratprojects.com/champaignunit4/.
Cooperative Strategies has begun holding parent focus groups to collect feedback, set to last until Oct. 18. On the current timeline, the firm will present findings to Unit 4 next month, and the board will vote in December on a new model to assign elementary students to schools.
“It’s important to remember that no decision has been made by the board. So we value all the input that is coming, because that’s the only way we can get this work done,” Superintendent Shelia Boozer said at Monday’s board meeting. “I’m anxious and excited to see what comes out of all this, because I honestly do believe with all the feedback we’re getting, we’re going to have something that none of us thought of.”
To several parents who spoke at the meeting, the timeline is too condensed to get proper feedback, and questions on how the district will handle students with disabilities and the bilingual program at International Prep Academy remain unanswered.
Boozer said on Monday that the firm’s charge was to find ways to balance the socioeconomic makeup of elementary schools, not improve student achievement.
“We support a change, but we support a change that makes it clear we can close those achievement gaps,” Bruno told the board. “And if that’s not something that’s part of Cooperative Strategies' work right now, what are we doing here?”
Daryl Jackson, a probation officer, said Monday marked his first appearance at a rally of any kind. “This is what’s important to me and my family right now.”
“My question is, where has this worked before?” Jackson said. “Unless you can show this to me, you’re just using my child as a guinea pig.”
Stephanie Hunt’s children attend Kenwood Elementary, one of Unit 4’s balanced calendar schools.
Hunt thinks a reconsideration of the schools of choice model is happening “a little too soon after COVID.”
“For these kids who have had to go through it, maybe we should give them a little time before we switch their schools,” she said.
Her daughter is learning in an Individualized Education Program, and Hunt wants to know whether she’ll be able to stick in the same school with the same case workers.
“Some of these kids have a really hard time with learning and if they’re learning and progressing in the environment they’re in, they should be able to stay there,” she said.
On behalf of Cooperative Strategies, Boozer sent an email to Unit 4 parents Monday that said the firm is “taking into consideration the needs of all students, including those with IEPs and 504 Plans.
“Most students with IEPs or 504s can be served in any of our elementary schools. As Cooperative Strategies further develops potential changes to our student assignment process, they will continue to ensure all students’ needs are met.”
Cooperative Strategies is hosting virtual and in-person focus groups to answer questions about the proposals for the next eight days. Parents and community members have until Thursday to register online.
According to Boozer, more than 400 people had filled out the focus group form by Monday, and 120 individuals were consulted in the first two days of sessions.
This phase of feedback will conclude with open house listening sessions on Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m. at Carrie Busey Elementary and Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Garden Hills Academy.