CHAMPAIGN — Sara Sanders is headed back to her high school alma mater.
Jennifer Tee is returning to the elementary school where she went to kindergarten.
And Dave Mast and Kyle Freeman are getting their first shot at running a Champaign middle school of their own after serving as Unit 4 understudies.
With four principal openings to fill and time ticking down on the 2022-23 school calendar, the district hired entirely from within Monday night, with the school board unanimously approving the promotion of three first-time building leaders in the process.
“There’s so many of you stepping up,” Gianina Baker said in her first full meeting as board president. “It’s so appreciated.”
The four administrators getting new titles:
- Come July 1, Sanders will begin her first job in education somewhere other than Franklin STEAM Academy.
The middle school’s principal since 2013 and a member of Franklin’s staff since 2008, the lifelong Champaign resident will take over at Centennial, which has been without a permanent principal since Scott Savage’s sudden resignation last month. Less than a year into his tenure, Savage stepped down after a video emerged that appeared to show him engaged in a physical altercation with a female student.
Speaking for Superintendent Shelia Boozer while introducing Sanders, Assistant Superintendent for HR Ken Kleber said: “The superintendent believes that stable leadership at one of our two flagship high schools from someone with a proven track record as a principal is critical.”
“Dr. Boozer realized that what Centennial wants and needs is right here within Unit 4 schools,” he added.
Sanders, a Centennial alumna, called it an “incredible opportunity” afforded her by a “brave, progressive and supportive” district administration.
“Being at Franklin for the past 19 years has taught me so much about instructional excellence, leadership and the importance of a school family,” said the daughter of Carol and Topper Steinman. “And while this is bittersweet for all of us, the Franklin staff have been nothing short of supportive, graceful and encouraging, as usual for them.”
- Sanders will be succeeded as Franklin principal by her associate principal, Mast, who she predicted “will work wonders.”
Like Sanders, Mast has spent his entire career in education at Franklin — starting in 2004 as a sixth-grade science teacher before being elevated to associate principal nine years later.
It’s “all I’ve known,” Mast said Monday night. “Being there 19 years, I couldn’t think of a better place to be. Many of you in this room, as I look around, have helped me grow in my leadership but I can’t not take this opportunity to especially thank my mentor and great friend, Sara Sanders ... an amazing person, one of the best examples of a leader I could ever imagine. That’s why I knew I was ready for this.”
- After 17 years at Kenwood Elementary, Tee is moving back to the school where it all started — both as a kindergartner, then a fresh-out-of-college kindergarten teacher.
The 27-year district employee, currently Kenwood’s assistant principal, will take over at Robeson Elementary, replacing Jessica Pitcher.
“It’s very bittersweet to be leaving Kenwood after 17 years,” she said, “but it’s also very exciting to be going back home, so to speak, to Robeson.”
- Freeman will leave Edison Middle School — where he’s been a science and AVID teacher, dean of students and, for the past four years, associate principal — to become principal at Jefferson Middle School.
Freeman thanked Edison Principal Angie Schoonover “for giving me an opportunity five years ago to be an administrator. She’s helped guide me through it all.”
Freeman replaces Jesse Guzman, who’s leaving Unit 4 to become Urbana High’s next principal, effective July 1.