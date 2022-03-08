CHAMPAIGN — Last Monday, dozens of teachers came up to the microphone at the Champaign school district's Mellon Building and expressed their frustrations with the board’s latest contract proposal, which includes a 50-minute extended school day for elementary students.
Superintendent Shelia Boozer was not at the meeting because of a death in her family, but the first-year superintendent responded to those teachers a week later.
“Let me start off by saying, ‘It’s a new day for learning in Unit 4, and it’s a great day in Unit 4,’” Boozer said at Monday night’s meeting. “Regardless of what people believe, it is. It is my job to be the number-one cheerleader for Unit 4.
“The media will put everything else out there — the negative things that are happening. And people hear all of those things, they see all of those things, but who is telling the story of the great things that are happening in Unit 4? I will. If no one else wants to, I will. I hope you don’t get tired of me saying it, because I’m going to keep bringing it up.”
Boozer went on to give plaudits to students and staff, as she does at every meeting, including praising a teacher for being named last week’s News-Gazette Teacher of the Week.
Tensions between the teachers union and the district came to a boiling point last week amid contract negotiations, which resulted in a strike-authorization vote by the union last month earning 91 percent support.
Boozer took issue at the tone of some of last week’s public comments, which pointed out areas in which the district lacked.
“I am a reflector, and I can listen, so some of the things that I heard, I definitely want to validate,” Boozer said. “And I wanted to make sure that I heard you, I will continue to listen. But I want to do it in a spirit of collaboration. ... I don’t want to be combative. There’s no point of that. No one wins. And so I want us to focus on what’s important, and what’s important is our students.
“In order for me to help me bring people to this amazing district, I need them to see that we get along and that we like each other. That doesn’t mean everything is fine and perfect. Because it’s not. But when we air our dirty laundry and we’re nasty to each other, no one wants to come here.”
Board members at Monday’s meeting addressed the extended school day, saying it’s one piece of a larger puzzle when it comes to closing the district’s stark racial disparities.
“We want to ... make clear that we know, without a doubt, that there is considerable work to be done,” Champaign Federation of Teachers Co-President Mike Sitch said. “And we know that we can be most effective if we listen to the people in our schools — the educators doing the work every day.
“If we proactively build the infrastructure to support new initiatives before adding more, and if we arrive at consensus-driven solutions based on feedback from all who have a vested interest in seeing our students succeed.”
Each board member was resolute that they strongly supported a longer elementary school day.
Board member Bruce Brown, a teacher in the Urbana school district, said community members have threatened him with their votes. Brown ran unopposed in his two elections to the board.
“I’m not moved,” he said. “First, find me an opponent. Then threaten me with votes.”
Board President Amy Armstrong responded, “I don’t have a mic to drop, but ..."