CHAMPAIGN — The school day for Unit 4 elementary schools will increase by 35 minutes for students and five minutes for teachers starting in the 2023-24 school year, according to a new contract that 76 percent of the members of the Champaign Federation of Teachers voted to approve Tuesday.
The teachers were set to go on strike Tuesday, but an agreement was reached in the early morning hours of last Wednesday.
Students will receive an extra 25 minutes of classroom instruction, five extra minutes of lunch and five extra minutes of “specials,” which include music, art and physical education classes.
Each teacher will receive a $2,500 stipend in addition to pay increases of 2.5 to 4.5 percent. The district will also increase its health insurance contributions by 22 percent over the course of the contract.
Teachers will no longer be responsible for 30 minutes of the supervision duties they were previously required to fill before and after school. Instead, a pool of funds will be set aside to pay teachers who wish to help with supervision.
Elementary students, including the K-8 International Prep Academy, will have one “early out” day per month, when the school day ends two hours early. Teachers will receive two hours of professional development.
High school students will have two such days a month, which will replace their weekly “late start,” days, in which school starts an hour later than normal.
The board will vote to ratify the contract next Monday.