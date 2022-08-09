CHAMPAIGN — The Unit 4 school district canceled the afternoon session of its supply giveaway today after an “overwhelming response” from families.
“All of the school supplies have been distributed,” the district said in an email to families.
“If you are still in need of supplies, please contact your building principal.”
The district began its supply giveaway at 11 a.m. in Market Place Mall, next to the door near JC Penney. All supplies were handed off to student families by the end of the two-hour morning session.
Local organizations, including the United Way and Housing Authority of Champaign County, helped with the giveaway.
The afternoon session was initially scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m., according to the flyer posted to Champaign Unit 4’s Facebook page.