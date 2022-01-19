CHAMPAIGN — The message from the Champaign school district to an undetermined number of parents was sent at 6:01 a.m. Tuesday:
“Dear families: This message is to alert you that we have no driver coverage for your student’s morning bus today. You will need to provide your own transportation for your student. We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause your family.”
That gave those in teacher and parent Stacy Arie’s southwest Champaign neighborhood 19 minutes’ notice, as yellow school buses normally arrive there for pickups at 6:20 a.m.
Since her daughter — a Centennial High School junior who normally drives herself to school — would take a Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District bus if she wasn’t driving, Arie said she wondered if this message meant MTD buses weren’t running.
In fact, MTD buses serving school routes were running as usual Tuesday, despite the MTD’s ongoing driver shortage, Managing Director Karl Gnadt said.
“We have not missed any school trips,” he said Tuesday. “It’s been tough, but we prioritize the school trips because we need to get the kids to school.”
The Champaign school district didn’t respond to questions from The News-Gazette on Tuesday about how many students were impacted by unavailable bus service and how many families were notified.
District spokeswoman Stacey Moore said the message wasn’t sent to all parents, and the situation was resolved later in the day Tuesday.
“We apologize for a technical glitch this morning which caused a message from Unit 4’s transportation department to be inadvertently delivered to some families regarding MTD,” she said in an email. “MTD is running as usual.
“The shortage of bus drivers continues to impact our school district,” she said. “We continuously reassess bus routes and update data for the most efficient routes possible to safely transport our students.”
Moore also said the district is short about 20 bus drivers.
Arie said the email sent to parents never specified which buses weren’t running, nor did the follow-up call she got a few minutes later delivering the same message.
“The district must do a better job communicating to families,” she said.
Arie, who teaches English as a second language at Centennial, said she was also concerned because she doesn’t know how bus issues are going to affect which students can come to school on a given day.