CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign school district is planning two listening sessions regarding its proposal to swap Garden Hills Academy and International Prep Academy.
The first meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Garden Hills Academy library, and the second will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 9 in the IPA gym.
Superintendent Susan Zola will visit the schools to “listen to feedback from the community and discuss possible options for several topics,” according to the meeting notice.
The swap proposal was first publicly discussed at a board meeting earlier this month.
It would involve moving the current Garden Hills elementary, a federally funded magnet school, into the West Kirby Avenue location of International Prep Academy, a K–5 bilingual school, and the current IPA moving to Garden Hills Drive.
Zola said the proposal stemmed from internal staff conversations to address three issues: middle school capacity, 227 open seats at Garden Hills, and IPA families wanting to continue bilingual schooling through eighth grade.
But at the board meeting, several residents and board members questioned how the proposal would help Garden Hills students and families.