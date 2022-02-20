SAVOY — Seven years ago, Sue Grey approached the board of the United Way of Champaign County with a peculiar question.
“I’m pretty sure they thought I was off my rocker, but I said, ‘Hey, can we be farmers?’” said the woman who is approaching a decade as the organization’s president and CEO.
That program, like many of the initiatives during her tenure, began as an outside-the-box idea. It came during a conversation with local farmer Pete Sage, who was inspired after seeing a woman be denied a second bag of food while volunteering at a food pantry.
Sage and Grey hatched a plan: If the United Way secured the land, he and other farmers could farm it to raise money to fight food insecurity.
“United Way never would have done something like that,” former President and CEO Tammy Lemke said. “She said, ‘We’re going to do it. We’ll figure it out.’ She’s innovative in the way of looking at things differently than others. She’s not your stereotypical fundraiser. She’s always like, ‘Let’s figure it out.’”
The program began on a 40-acre plot of land. The following year, Grey worked with then-Champaign school district Superintendent Judy Wiegand to rent 80 acres of land where the district had originally planned to build a new high school.
Five additional acres were provided rent-free by Gill Athletics.
The program has raised $173,666 after eight harvests, which the United Way estimates it has used to buy more than 500,000 meals.
That was far from the only innovative idea Grey has come up with during her 15 years at the organization.
After a career working for the Champaign Park District and the Girls Scouts, Grey calls her current role her dream job.
After years of thinking of ways to help the most vulnerable people in a community she never wanted to leave, the 1979 Centennial High School graduate will be rewarded with a Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni Award in April.
“Sue’s a big thinker and also a long-term thinker,” said the United Way’s chief development officer, Becca Guyette. “The United Way fundraised the same way for a long time, and when she came in, she asked, ‘What are the ways we can engage different parts of the community?’”
★ ★ ★
Grey describes her childhood in Champaign, where she grew up as the daughter of two working parents, as idyllic.
“I just love this community,” she said. “I love having grown up in Champaign County. … At the time, I didn’t realize how well taken care of I was. We didn’t have an extravagant life, by any means, but food, clothing and shelter were never a question.
“There are just so many people who, for one reason or another, struggle. And in particular, the children in our community that have parents who love them dearly and desperately but have to work two, three jobs just to make ends meet to be able to pay the rent,” she added. “I feel like we’re so fortunate that we are in this community and this county who are incredibly generous and are willing to hear the stories of people who need a helping hand. Not a handout, but a helping hand.”
Grey has served her community, in one way or another, since she graduated from the University of Illinois in 1983 with a degree in leisure studies. She worked for the Champaign Park District for nearly 18 years, then spent a few years as CEO for the Girl Scouts’ Green Meadows Council.
Along the way, she became involved with the United Way — first as a volunteer, then a donor. During that time, Lemke saw her potential and recruited her to join the organization.
Grey started as vice president for community impact.
“What I loved about her is that we would look at things differently,” Lemke said. “Sue always would say, ‘Why don’t we do this?’ And I would go, ‘I didn’t even know we could do that.’
“The role she had was made for her,” she added. “There was no doubt that this was the right role for her.”
Right away, Grey got to work focusing on finding inefficiencies and diversifying revenue streams.
That included commissioning a study to help the Eastern Illinois Foodbank identify areas where it could reach more people. It found that food pantries can help more families by being open in the evenings and weekends and coordinating mobile food banks.
The United Way also helped establish the Emergency Family Shelter at Maple Grove after discovering that homeless families had nowhere to stay together. The program took painstaking work, Grey said.
“As much as I would love to say, ‘We have funded this program and these are the outcomes I expect,’ it’s not going to happen in a year,” she said. “With the housing situation, it took us at least four years to get a real solid, workable plan in place that we felt like we could sustain.”
★ ★ ★
Grey also helped establish the organization’s Power of the Purse fundraiser, in which donated purses are auctioned off to help support various food programs along with scholarships for women returning to school at Parkland College. The event has raised over $400,000 in its six years.
She hasn’t come up with those ideas on her own, and that’s one of the hallmarks of her leadership, which Guyette said has led to abnormally high staff retention for a nonprofit.
“I think collaboration is inherently a part of who she is,” Guyette said. “She’s inherently a collaborator. When you don’t work in a tunnel and you’re constantly seeking other people’s thoughts and ideas ... naturally, when that happens, new things emerge. There’s never any, ‘Oh, that’s a bad idea.’”
Grey’s desire to learn from others has led her down paths her organization has never traversed.
For instance, Grey didn’t simply sit back as area farmers brought their combines out for the first Farmers Feeding Families harvest in 2014. She woke up early so she could join Sage in the field, where she saw a visual representation of the help her organization would be able to provide for the people of Champaign County.
“I felt like I was a 5-year-old kid,” she said. “Watching all that corn come in behind and knowing that that was going to help people get fed was awesome.
“What a job. It is my dream job, what I’m doing,” she added. “I can’t imagine anything else that would be better than this.”