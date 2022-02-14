UPDATE, 6:12 p.m.:
GIBSON CITY — All Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley schools are expected to be in session Tuesday after classes were called off early Monday due to a water-main break.
Mayor Dan Dickey said there were two breaks — a 6-inch main at Church and 16th streets and a 4-inch main about a block away, also on Church.
GCMS Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said all of the district’s schools dismissed early “due to transportation and supervision of students.”
“Middle and high school students will be communicating with their families, and teachers from the elementary (school) are working to ensure all families are aware and children have supervised solutions for the dismissal,” Darnell said in a Facebook post.
The school ran its buses as if it were an 11:30 a.m. dismissal day.
Dickey said a boil order was issued. Students will be getting bottled water to drink on Tuesday until the boil order is lifted.
Original story, published 11:26 a.m.:
GIBSON CITY — Gibson City Elementary School is closing at 11:30 a.m. today due to a water-main break.
An announcement sent to parents said a “major water-main break” developed in Gibson City on Church and 16th streets.
The break has shut off water to the elementary school.
“We will be running our buses as if it were an 11:30 dismissal day,” according to the announcement.